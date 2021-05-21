university of illinois

Amazon Prime features University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on 'The College Tour' show

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WLS) -- A new streaming series on Amazon Prime featuring colleges and universities across the country will focus on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

U of I is the only state school and the only Big 10 university to be featured on "The College Tour." Eleven different students from Chicago and suburbs were cast.

Host Alex Boylan said the show is aimed at students looking to go to college.

"Every episode of 'The College Tour' tells the story of a different college campus, and it's told through real students going to school there right now. These are very authentic stories, and it was designed for prospective students," Boylan said.

Lisa Hennessey, executive producer and U of I alumna, said the show is shooting at about 30 new campuses, including small and big campuses.

U of I will be hosting a virtual watch party for its episode on May 23.
