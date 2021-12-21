missing girl

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from San Antonio last seen Dec. 20

EMBED <>More Videos

What is an Amber Alert?

HOUSTON, Texas -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of San Antonio.

According to police, Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg in San Antonio.

Lina is described to be a white, 4 foot tall, 55-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.



Lina has straight, shoulder-length hair but last had it in a ponytail, according to police.

She's believed to be in grave danger, according to police. Anyone with information on Lina's whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniosafetysearchamber alertmissing girlmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Officials plead for help in finding teen following tornado outbreak
Radio docuseries on local missing Black women, girls to air this week
2 teens last seen at Amundsen HS found: CPD
Missing girl found in NY; mother accused of assault, neglect
TOP STORIES
Prayer vigil for fallen firefighter planned in Portage Park
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
FDA investigating salad listeria outbreak; multiple sick, 1 killed
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
Woman says Chicago Animal Care and Control gave dog up for adoption
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
Show More
IL reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated
Chicago Weather: Cold but sunny Wednesday
When will it snow in Chicago? City breaks record of no measurable snow
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
5 states added to Chicago travel advisory
More TOP STORIES News