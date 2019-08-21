I-Team

Bellwood ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts

By and Ross Weidner and Christine Tressel
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unregistered private ambulance did not brake or slow down before careening into a Bellwood building nearly 17 months ago, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

That information is included in a newly-completed "Traffic Crash Reconstruction Report" prepared by Illinois State Police and obtained by the I-Team after an Open Records request. Investigators say the ambulance was going about 50 miles per hour when it slammed into G.J. Nikolas & Co. on Washington Blvd. and may have been accelerating before impact. The state report includes new photos that reveal extensive damage from the full-speed impact and interior wreckage to the lacquer and coatings firm-which was closed on Saturday March 31, 2018.

RELATED: 3 killed in Bellwood ambulance crash ID'd

The three people who died in the crash were a patient who was being ferried from dialysis treatment, an ambulance assistant, and the driver who was under the influence of cocaine according to Cook County autopsy results.

RELATED: EMT had cocaine in system when he crashed ambulance killing 3

Also revealed in the ISP reconstruction report was that no one in the ambulance was restrained. The EMT/driver in the front and the trainee in the back of the vehicle were not belted in and the patient gurney restraining straps were "not buckled" according to state investigators.

Police place the blame for the deadly crash on emergency medical technician James D. Wesley, 51, a convicted felon who the I-Team has reported was ineligible for the state EMT license he held. The second person killed was Prentis Williams, 50. Although an attorney for Excel Ambulance said Williams was sometimes paid cash to do clean-up work, Williams' family maintains he was an EMT-trainee.

RELATED: Crashed ambulance mystery: 2nd EMT was actually a handyman

The patient, 48 year old Larry Marshall Jr., died from blunt trauma suffered during the building crash.

Two lawsuits naming Excel Ambulance have been filed in Cook County Court on behalf of Marshall and Williams.

MORE PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Driver in fatal ambulance crash shouldn't have had EMT license
Illinois officials promise tighter regulations after I-Team exposes private ambulance loophole
IL Department of Public Health issues memo reminding ambulance workers they must report felony convictions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellwoodi teamambulancecrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Gov. Pritzker creates task force to tackle DNA processing backlog
I-Team: Scooter Halftime Report
Wauconda couple claims they were unfairly arrested, assaulted by police on Mexican vacation
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shoots at possible burglary suspect in Hyde Park
2 carjacking suspects in custody after crash in Wilmington following high-speed chase
South Side CTA car manufacturer's future unclear due to China trade war
Immigrant property renters protected under new Illinois law
'Ryan's Hope' lemonade stand raises money for cancer research
Man posing as utility worker robs Indiana woman
Gov. Pritzker creates task force to tackle DNA processing backlog
Show More
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Metra expects delays near Northbrook
California woman's notes detail plan to kill 2 daughters, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms
Loyola University's Sister Jean turns 100!
More TOP STORIES News