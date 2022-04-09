America's Beauty Show returns to Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- America's Beauty Show is back with all your favorite brands and educators!
Dyson, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Mizani, Pulp Riot, Moroccanoil, L3vel3, BabylissPRO, Wahl Professional, Andis, Farouk, AMIKA and more are coming to Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
America's Beauty Show is the annual Must-Attend for Salon Professionals to learn what's hot in color, cut, styles and new products - and they learn how to do all the trends from the best Beauty Stars (educators) in the business! What your salon professional learns will be available at a salon near you in coming weeks!
Ammon Carver with Cali-Curls explained the soft, beautiful, long-lasting waves of Cali-Curlt.
"The service creates a look that lasts three to six months, giving clients lots of wave, volume, and shine," said Carver. "Since the Cali-Curl treatment includes bond repair & deep conditioning, the hair is in top health after the service! You achieve these beautiful ribbon curls, all without heat styling... wake up and go with these beautiful ribbon curls! "
Tickets can be purchased here.
