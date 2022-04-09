beauty

America's Beauty Show returns to Rosemont

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

America's Beauty Show returns to Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- America's Beauty Show is back with all your favorite brands and educators!

Dyson, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Mizani, Pulp Riot, Moroccanoil, L3vel3, BabylissPRO, Wahl Professional, Andis, Farouk, AMIKA and more are coming to Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

America's Beauty Show is the annual Must-Attend for Salon Professionals to learn what's hot in color, cut, styles and new products - and they learn how to do all the trends from the best Beauty Stars (educators) in the business! What your salon professional learns will be available at a salon near you in coming weeks!

Ammon Carver with Cali-Curls explained the soft, beautiful, long-lasting waves of Cali-Curlt.

"The service creates a look that lasts three to six months, giving clients lots of wave, volume, and shine," said Carver. "Since the Cali-Curl treatment includes bond repair & deep conditioning, the hair is in top health after the service! You achieve these beautiful ribbon curls, all without heat styling... wake up and go with these beautiful ribbon curls! "

Tickets can be purchased here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrosemontstylisthairbeautyhair stylingbeauty productsbeauty & lifestylemakeovershairstyles
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAUTY
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
Makeup Show returns to Chicago on city's South Side
Cameron Diaz confesses that she rarely washes her face. Here's why
Black-owned businesses to support for Black History Month
TOP STORIES
Orland Park woman charged with hate crime after Chicago bar incident
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car
Illinois lawmakers approve $46.5B budget with tax relief
Girl, 11, wounded in apparent accidental shooting, police say
6 in custody after vehicle crashes during ISP chase
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
8 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Show More
Police track down kidnapped child through iPhone GPS
Parole revoked for man convicted of lottery rigging
Chicago-based company shares creative Easter basket ideas
Man stabbed during fight near Red Line stop, police say
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News