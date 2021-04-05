Andrew Holmes distributes Easter baskets to Englewood kids despite recent CTA bus accident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The community activist who is well known for helping shooting victims in Chicago isn't letting a crash stop him from helping others.Andrew Holmes ended up in the hospital after a CTA bus driver crashed into his car Wednesday.This happened while Holmes was delivering supplies for Sunday's Easter basket giveaway in the Englewood neighborhood.Despite the crash, Holmes was out helping others on this Easter Sunday."When you see a child pick up their own basket and they're happy and they're smiling," Holmes described.Just days ago, Holmes was badly injured in a vehicle accident, but despite the physical pain, he felt only joy doing what he loves - helping others.Andrew Holmes' foundation partnered with Orland Park native and NFL player, Michael Schofield, and his foundation to distribute more than 2,000 free Easter baskets to children in Englewood."It seems like the littlest kid picks the biggest basket," Scholfield said. "The basket is just dragging on the floor, but I love it, you know, it's the excitement in their faces that makes it worth it."We need something for the children, you know, to look forward to and this was real beautiful for them," said Englewood resident Larketta Trimble. "I know they will remember this for a long time."Each basket brought smiles to hundreds of families and a fulfilled sense of purpose for the event's organizer, who went to great lengths and literal pains for all this joy.Holmes suffered multiple injuries Wednesday after a CTA bus driver hit Holmes while he was driving his van in Bronzeville, transporting thousands of dollars of donations for this Easter basket giveaway."Paramedics wanted me to go to the hospital but I just stood out there and waited on the tow truck to come. I didn't want these baskets to go nowhere," he recalled. "If somebody would have cleaned that truck out I would have been in more pain and these kids would have no baskets."Holmes' story caught the attention of community organizer Lisa Sweeney, who gathered more volunteers to help his efforts."It's an overwhelmingly fulfilling experience to have when you simply give with no reason, no purpose and no expectation," said Sweeney, with The Eastern Stars Divine Light Chapter 3. "And I think if we all did that we'd have a much gentler place to live in."Holmes said he suffered multiple pinched nerves and will have to undergo extensive physical therapy but none of that mattered Sunday."Kids going through enough today with this gun violence, this coronavirus," Holmes said. "I can withstand the pain, even though I'm hurting now, but I'd rather see the kids smiling."