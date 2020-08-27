Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse in custody after fatal Kenosha protest shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6390874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, charged with murdering two people in Kenosha

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Antioch teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is in custody in Illinois after a fatal shooting amid protests in Kenosha left two people dead and another injured.Since Rittenhouse is 17 years old, he is being held at here at this juvenile Facility in Vernon Hills. Authorities plan to charge him as an adult and extradite him to Wisconsin.The I-Team has learned that the teenager was quickly identified after three Wisconsin men were struck by gunfire; leaving two of them dead; one wounded.That deadly shooting happened in the middle of the mayhem on the streets of Kenosha Tuesday night.Investigators said Rittenhouse was armed with an assault style weapon in a state where open carry is legal along with other armed citizens.Video was captured at some point that night when the commotion seemed to be tapering off.The suspect could be seen being chased down the street and at some point falling to the asphalt. From that position he is seen and heard to open fire with the rifle.The head of the public safety committee for Kenosha's City Council told the I-Team Wednesday the individual in the video is Rittenhouse. He was reportedly the only person to shoot anyone during overnight protests. He used an assault-style rifle.Kenosha police are looking into whether Rittenhouse is linked to local militia groups that wanted to be deputized so they could assist officers in patrolling the streets."Wisconsin is an open-carry state, which means as long as you're over 18, and as long as you have otherwise a lawful right to carry the weapon, you can do it," said ABC 7 legal analyst Gil Soffer. "In Wisconsin, an individual can carry openly a loaded rifle and walk down the street with it. So, two individuals and three individuals could do that, too. However, where it could cross the line is, are they doing it with a malicious intent or criminal intent and are they effectively serving as a private security service because if that's the case, then they need a whole host of licenses and insurance and other terms."Authorities said some militia leaders have asked to be deputized so they can help stop he violence.Rittenhouse lives only about 20 miles from the riot zone, in Antioch, Illinois just south of the state line.An emergency curfew put into effect there as a result.After the gunshots, investigators said Rittenhouse was seen with his hands up walking past several police units.He went home to Antioch and then turned himself in on a Wisconsin fugitive warrant for first degree intentional homicide, authorities said.He is being held without bond and will have an extradition hearing and face murder charges on Friday.