Woman dead after Arlington Heights crash, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 6, 2023 7:43PM
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is dead after a north suburban crash on Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened near US Highway 12 and Palatine Road.

Arlington Heights police said a 78-year-old woman was driving when she had a medical emergency. She struck the back of a vehicle, when then hit another vehicle.

The woman was transported to Northwest Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other vehicles' drivers were not injured.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

