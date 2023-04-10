Chicago shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery in Kilbourn Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood's 3300 block of North Keating Avenue at about 1:38 a.m., police said.

Police found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in his leg and buttocks. The victim told officers that two people shot him after trying to rob him. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the offenders may have fled the scene in a white SUV.

There is no one in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.

