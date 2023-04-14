FBI releases surveillance photos of suspects involved in Calumet City armored truck robbery

Three armored trucks were robbed Wednesday in Calumet City, Lansing and Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, officials said.

CALUMET CITY (WLS) -- The FBI has released new surveillance photos showing four suspects robbing a Brinks armored truck Wednesday in south suburban Calumet City.

The robbery occurred around 9:35 a.m. as the Brinks truck was parked in front of Pete's Fresh Market in the 1900-block of Sibley Blvd., Calumet City spokesperson Sean Howard said.

Photos show four suspects at the rear door of the Brinks armored truck. There was also a car with an unseen driver, the FBI said.

The suspects displayed guns and are still at large at this time, the FBI said. No injuries were reported.

The incident was one of three armored truck robberies that occurred in the south suburbs and Chicago on Wednesday. It is still not known if the robberies were connected.

It is still not known how much money was stolen. The FBI's investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.