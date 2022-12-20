Illinois lawmakers hear testimony on assault weapon ban legislation

Illinois lawmakers are holding a hearing on proposed legislation that would ban assault weapons in the state.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families of gun violence victims, pediatricians, gun safety groups and others who are pushing for the Protect Illinois Communities Act packed a hearing by Illinois lawmakers Tuesday.

Leaders from the Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff's Office are also present.

If passed, the act would military style assault rifle sales, raise the minimum age to get a FOID card to 21 and ban the sale of magazine with more than 10 bullets.

This would only ban future sales of assault rifles. Present owners would have to register their weapon with state police.

Chicago-area gun violence survivors testify in support of assault weapons ban legislation

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said gun violence is an issue that's only worsening.

"I can honestly tell you in all of my years of doing this, it's never been this bad, "Sheriff Dart said. "It used to be routinely we would pull cars over, there would be no guns in the car. That was more the routine. Now, it is the exception. Everybody has guns."

Those opposed to the measure were also present at the hearing.

"It's simply unconstitutional," firearms supporter and lobbyist Todd Vandermyde said. "We have had four Supreme Court rulings that have said we cannot do this and

This is the third hearing on the piece of legislation this year, but more are expected in the year to come.

Governor JB Pritzker says the goal is to pass the measure in early 2023.