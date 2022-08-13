Assyrian Food Festival returns to Morton Grove

You can experience the hospitality of Assyrian people at a Morton Grove food festival.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- You can experience the hospitality of the Assyrian people at the Morton Grove Park District on Aug. 20-21.

The 4th Annual Assyrian Food Festival is an opportunity to educate yourself about the Assyrian people and the Assyrian Church of the East.

Attendees can go through the cultural exhibit and enjoy live music. Assyrian dance groups will be onsite all weekend for your entertainment, and a "kids zone" will also be available.

The festival is open on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is located at 6834 West Dempster St. and admission is free.