Chatham attempted ATM theft goes awry at bank where security guard killed last year, CPD says

Five male suspects tried to drive off with an ATM by attaching a cable to a red Ford pick-up truck about 3 a.m., according to CPD. The ATM was located at a Bank of America branch in the 200-block of West 83rd Street.
The would-be thieves were not successful and drove away in another unknown vehicle, Chicago police said.
There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
RELATED: Armored truck robbery Chicago: 2 charged in deadly ambush, 2 more homicides: CPD
In November 2021, an armored truck security guard was shot and killed at the same bank. A group of male suspects had approached the 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, who were loading an ATM with cash, and demanded money before shooting both of them, CPD said.
Two men were later charged in connection with the incident.