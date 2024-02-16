Victim followed home from ATM, violently robbed: Wheeling Police Department

A victim in Wheeling, Illinois was followed home from an ATM and violently robbed near her West Dundee Road home, police said.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A female victim was followed home from a suburban ATM and violently robbed in her parking garage earlier this week, police said.

Wheeling police responded to the 500-block of West Dundee Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported robbery.

The victim said she was at a local bank ATM, when two suspects in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV followed her home.

After pulling into the parking garage of her building, the suspects pushed her to the ground and stole items from her, police said.

RELATED: Frightening Texas 'jugging' incident caught on camera amid nationwide increase in violent robberies

She suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Wheeling police said similar incidents have recently been reported at several suburban locations, and they are investigating.

Police asked residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially when visiting and leaving banks and ATMs.

If you suspect you're being followed, you should stay in your car and call 911, police said.