Auburn Gresham apartment building catches fire 2nd time in less than 2 weeks, worrying tenants

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An apartment building in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood caught fire Tuesday night for the second time in less than two weeks.

The building is located on South Hermitage Avenue, and the fire started about 11 p.m.

Those who live there said there was a fire on Halloween and again overnight.

This time, a man went through the building to wake his neighbors up.

RELATED: Pregnant woman, 34, found dead in Austin home fire, police say

"Somebody told us to get out the building; he woke everybody up," one resident said.

Another man answered "that was me!"

Neighbors believe the fires are being started by people who are staying in the building but not paying rent.

Now some are afraid to return to their homes.
