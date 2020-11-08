1 injured in Austin apartment fire, fire put out, CFD says

CHICAGO -- One person was injured in a high-rise apartment fire in Austin on the West Side Saturday night.
The fire was reported at the high-rise building in the 5600 block of West Lake Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was put out shortly before 11:30 p.m.
A woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition, fire officials said.
Another resident was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but declined medical treatment.
