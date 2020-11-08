chicago fire department

1 injured in Austin apartment fire, fire put out, CFD says

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- One person was injured in a high-rise apartment fire in Austin on the West Side Saturday night.

RELATED: Firefighter hurt battling Edgewater blaze on North Side, hospitalized with minor injury, CFD says

The fire was reported at the high-rise building in the 5600 block of West Lake Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was put out shortly before 11:30 p.m.

A woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition, fire officials said.

Another resident was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but declined medical treatment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinwoman injuredfireapartment firechicago fire department
CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT
23 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Firefighter hurt battling Edgewater blaze
Stickney junkyard fire brings multiple agencies as flames rage out of control
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Halloween weekend violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
What's next for President Donald Trump?
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
'Alligator Robb' in need of mitral valve heart surgery
Illinois breaks COVID-19 daily record again with over 12K cases
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
Show More
Chicago Weather: Dim sunshine, unseasonably warm Sunday
2020 presidential election live results, latest updates
IL Trump voters vow to continue fight
Millions of credit cardholders saw credit limits shrink
23 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News