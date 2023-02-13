2023 Chicago Auto Show: Affordable EVs among cars on display at this year's show

Damon Bell from Cars.com talks about some affordable EVs at the Chicago Auto Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Car enthusiasts are flocking to McCormick Place for the Chicago Auto Show and there is something there for everyone.

There is a big spotlight on electric vehicles.

Cars.com editor Damon Bell highlighted some more affordable EV options, including the Hyundai Kona EV and the Chevrolet Bolt as well as plug-in hybrid options like the Kia Niro PHEV.

Nissan brought snow to their display, to highlight how their vehicles like the EV Ariya can handle the winter weather.

The Chicago Auto Show runs until February 20 at McCormick Place.

Created in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America.

