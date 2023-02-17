2023 Chicago Auto Show: Craft beers and concept cars at final weekend of show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the final weekend to check out the Chicago Auto Show.

Those going to the show can check out the GMC Hummer EV as well as the Dodge Charger Daytona EV, an all-new concept for 2023.

This year, Friday Night Flights is back. The ticketed event will have craft beer from at least eight breweries including Goose Island, ERIS and Haymarket and a Chicago Friday Night Flights souvenir sampling glass.

A ticket includes a Friday Night Flights tasting cup, tasting pass good for 10 pours from local brewers.

The event will take place from 6 - 9 p.m., with passes at the Goose Island Rail Car in the South Hall.

The Chicago Auto Show runs until February 20 at McCormick Place. Visit abc7chicago.com/autoshow for complete coverage.