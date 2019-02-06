WINDY CITY LIVE

2019 "First Look for Charity" preview with Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli

The Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity" will be held Friday night.

It's that time of year and the 2019 Chicago Auto Show is just days away.

Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli visited WCL to talk about the black-tie event that kicks off every Chicago Auto Show, the "First Look for Charity."

Attendees will dine on world class hors d'oeuvres and beverages that reflect cuisine around the world. And someone that night will have the chance to win either a 2019 Chevy Blazer or a 2019 Jeep Compass!

Over the last 27 years this event has raised more than $48 million for 18 local charities. This years' event is happening 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday at McCormick Place.

For more information on the Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity," visit: www.FirstLookforCharity.org

