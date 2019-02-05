Chicago Auto Show: Nissan Kicks

CHICAGO --The new Nissan DJ Kicks swung by ABC7 Tuesday ahead of the Chicago Auto Show.
"One of the really unique features about this vehicle is that is has what's called Bose Personal Plus, which is actually headphones right in your headrest," said Trenton Wright of Nissan. "We took what was really good with audio already and built upon it with the DJ Kicks."
Chicago DJ Twilite Tone was on hand Tuesday to show off the car's sound system.
The 111th Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday, Feb. 9, and continues until Monday, Feb. 18.
ABC7 will be airing the 2019 Chicago Auto Show special at 6 p.m. Saturday.