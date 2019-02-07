CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Chicago Auto Show SUVs

EMBED </>More Videos

With nearly 1,000 vehicles on the massive showroom floor, there's a lot that's, but one segment continues to dominate.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Auto Show, one of the biggest in the country, kicks off Saturday at McCormick Place.

It's the first media preview day Thursday with all that's new at this year's Chicago Auto Show, from big reveals to what's trending is style, safety and vehicles that are making Chicago Proud!

With nearly 1,000 vehicles on the massive showroom floor, there's a lot that's, but one segment continues to dominate.
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Wiesenfelder from Cars.com talks about the trend of people buying SUVs.



"The biggest trend has to be the continuing growth in SUVs, every size, there are more small ones being added, but now auto makers are filling holes in other areas," said Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Wisenfelder.

The 2020 Ford Explorer has been completely redesigned and is making Chicago proud, being built at the South Side factory.

Chicago Auto Show 2019: Frequently asked questions
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Gubing of Ford talks about the new Explorer at the Chicago Auto Show.


Sporty and stylish go hand in hand at the show, with Toyota bringing back the Supra after a 21 year hiatus and the Mustang Shelby GT 500 brings more than 700 horsepower to the show!

Yes, it's a consumer show, but it's also filled with family fun!
EMBED More News Videos

Auto Show chairman Ray Scarpelli talks about what's new at this year's show.



"What makes it so special is all the interactivity!" said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli.

The Virtual Dynamics Lab at Chevy has a 4D VR experience test track that even features snakes.

On the technology beat, what about advances in autonomous driving?

"The change from one year to the next is so much greater than it used to be and it mostly is about safety features," said Wiesenfelder.
RELATED: 2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts
EMBED More News Videos

The Concept and Technology Garage shows off the hottest cars, coolest concepts and interesting technologies before the Chicago Auto show opens on Saturday.



Preview day is also reveal day. Thursday morning was the world debut of the redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy midsize Sedan. There was a lot of fanfare at this exhibit, with adoptable puppies from Joliet Hopeful Tails.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Wiesenfelder with Cars.com talks about the Toyota Supra and the Prius.



The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the ABC7 Chicago Auto Show Guide.

You can watch our special on the Chicago Auto Show with Mark Giangreco and Jim Rose Saturday at 6 p.m. right here on ABC 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivechicago auto showauto showautoshowcarsChicagoNear South Side
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
Chicago Auto Show 2019 at McCormick Place, Feb. 9-18
2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts
2019 "First Look for Charity" preview with Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli
ABC 7 Presents the 2019 Chicago Auto Show
More chicago auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford announces $1 billion investment in Chicago plants
Chicago Auto Show 2019 at McCormick Place, Feb. 9-18
2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts
2019 "First Look for Charity" preview with Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli
More Automotive
Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges CPS student beaten with belt at school
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Ford announces $1 billion investment in Chicago plants
Freezing rain leaves trees, roads coated in ice in McHenry County
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Authorities investigate online threat against O'Hare Airport
Mom celebrates son's birthday with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Show More
Porn actress, producer charged with child sex abuse
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Body found bound in suitcase ID'd as missing NY woman
Man, 28, shot while driving in Old Town
More News