Chicago Auto Show SUVs

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Auto Show, one of the biggest in the country, kicks off Saturday at McCormick Place.
It's the first media preview day Thursday with all that's new at this year's Chicago Auto Show, from big reveals to what's trending is style, safety and vehicles that are making Chicago Proud!
With nearly 1,000 vehicles on the massive showroom floor, there's a lot that's, but one segment continues to dominate.
"The biggest trend has to be the continuing growth in SUVs, every size, there are more small ones being added, but now auto makers are filling holes in other areas," said Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Wisenfelder.
The 2020 Ford Explorer has been completely redesigned and is making Chicago proud, being built at the South Side factory.
Sporty and stylish go hand in hand at the show, with Toyota bringing back the Supra after a 21 year hiatus and the Mustang Shelby GT 500 brings more than 700 horsepower to the show!
Yes, it's a consumer show, but it's also filled with family fun!
"What makes it so special is all the interactivity!" said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli.
The Virtual Dynamics Lab at Chevy has a 4D VR experience test track that even features snakes.
On the technology beat, what about advances in autonomous driving?
"The change from one year to the next is so much greater than it used to be and it mostly is about safety features," said Wiesenfelder.
Preview day is also reveal day. Thursday morning was the world debut of the redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy midsize Sedan. There was a lot of fanfare at this exhibit, with adoptable puppies from Joliet Hopeful Tails.
The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place.
