Chicago Auto Show: WCL gets sneak peek at First Look for Charity

It's almost that time of year - the 2020 Chicago Auto Show is just around the corner! Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido visited WCL to talk about the black tie event that kicks off every Chicago Auto Show, First Look for Charity. We checked out the brand new 2020 Ford Explorer that one lucky attendee will walk away with that night.
Then we got a taste of the food. Attendees will dine on world class hors d'oeuvres and beverages and one of the new restaurants that will be there this year is Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants. Plus they have a new location in the Esquire building at 58 E. Oak St. Check out all locations at their website.
Finally we met one of the 18 local charities that benefit from this event - Clearbrook, which is a home for over 8,000 individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.
Over the last 28 years this event has raised more than 50 million dollars for the 18 local charities. This years' event is happening on Friday, February 7th from 7-11 p.m. at McCormick Place.
For more information on the Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity, visit their website.
