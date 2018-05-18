WINDY CITY LIVE

Got Gas Giveaway Courtesy Of Chase Pay!

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been a long time since we did a gas giveaway - so we decided to bring it back! And our friends at Chase Pay have a really good reason to join in. They are launching their Chase Pay app that works with Shell stations around the country and now right here in the Chicagoland area. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
It's been a long time since we did a gas giveaway - so we decided to bring it back! And our friends at Chase Pay have a really good reason to join in. They are launching their Chase Pay app that works with Shell stations around the country and now right here in the Chicagoland area.

Got Gas Giveaway Courtesy Of Chase Pay! Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

It's been a long time since we did a gas giveaway - so we decided to bring it back! And our friends at Chase Pay have a really good reason to join in. They are launching their Chase Pay app that works with Shell stations around the country and now right here in the Chicagoland area.



It's easier, quicker and far more secure than swiping a card at the gas pump. Dina Merell, CMO of Chase Pay joins us at the Shell location to explain just how it works!

The Got Gas Giveaway is at the Shell station at 2212 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. From 1pm - 2pm Ryan Chiaverini is going to be live and we will be giving out, up to $25 of free gas, to each vehicle in line, up to 200 vehicles!

Got Gas Giveaway Courtesy Of Chase Pay! Part 3
EMBED More News Videos

It's been a long time since we did a gas giveaway - so we decided to bring it back! And our friends at Chase Pay have a really good reason to join in. They are launching their Chase Pay app that works with Shell stations around the country and now right here in the Chicagoland area.

For more information on Chase Pay and Shell you can utilize the website here:
https://www.chase.com/digital/digital-payments/chase-pay/shelloffer
For a full list of the rules, go to WindyCityLive.com and click on promotions:
http://abc7chicago.com/entertainment/promotions-sweepstakes-rules/1263343/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveWindy City LIVEDowners Grove
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
AUTOMOTIVE
Hot Import Nights comes to the NW Side
68 luxury vehicles valued at $5.2M destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember
Consumer Reports: Do not buy used car seats
Ford Driving Skills for Life program
More Automotive
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News