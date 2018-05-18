Got Gas Giveaway Courtesy Of Chase Pay!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3516950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been a long time since we did a gas giveaway - so we decided to bring it back! And our friends at Chase Pay have a really good reason to join in. They are launching their Chase Pay app that works with Shell stations around the country and now right here in the Chicagoland area.

It's been a long time since we did a gas giveaway - so we decided to bring it back! And our friends at Chase Pay have a really good reason to join in. They are launching their Chase Pay app that works with Shell stations around the country and now right here in the Chicagoland area.It's easier, quicker and far more secure than swiping a card at the gas pump. Dina Merell, CMO of Chase Pay joins us at the Shell location to explain just how it works!The Got Gas Giveaway is at the Shell station at 2212 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. From 1pm - 2pm Ryan Chiaverini is going to be live and we will be giving out, up to $25 of free gas, to each vehicle in line, up to 200 vehicles!