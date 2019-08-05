Quick Tip

Quick Tip: What to consider before lending your car to someone

By
Thinking about lending your car to a friend? Think twice.

According to a new survey from Esurance, about 36% of Americans are totally comfortable lending out their car to someone who is not on their insurance policy.

But before you offer up your vehicle, remember that insurance follows the car. It does not follow the driver.

So if you lend your car out to someone who is not on your insurance, and they get in a crash, your insurance will end up footing the bill.
