Roscoe, Illinois 8th grader to compete in 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Avani Joshi is from Roscoe, near Rockford. He correctly spelled "lophophytosis," which is a disease that affects owls, in Sunday night's semifinals.
Scripps National Spelling Bee cancelled due to COVID-19, takes away last chance at championship for DuPage County 8th-grader
In one round of the competition, students not only spelled words, but had to select their meaning from a list of three choices. Last year's competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Avani Joshi is one of 11 students who will compete in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They will air July 8 on ESPN2.
Congrats, Avani!