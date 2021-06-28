Roscoe, Illinois 8th grader to compete in 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois 8th grader is going to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.Avani Joshi is from Roscoe, near Rockford. He correctly spelled "lophophytosis," which is a disease that affects owls, in Sunday night's semifinals.In one round of the competition, students not only spelled words, but had to select their meaning from a list of three choices. Last year's competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Avani Joshi is one of 11 students who will compete in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They will air July 8 on ESPN2.Congrats, Avani!