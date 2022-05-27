CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new airline begins service at Midway Thursday.
Avelo Airlines offers direct flights to southern Connecticut.
The lower-cost carrier wants to be the "go-to airline" for flights between Chicago, and the New England and New York regions.
RELATED: Frontier Airlines begins flying out of Midway
Introductory, one-way fares between Midway and Tweed-New Haven airport start at $89.
Avelo Airline begins direct-flight service between Chicago and New England, New York regions
MIDWAY AIRPORT
TOP STORIES
Show More