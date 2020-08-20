ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with Windy City Live's Val Warner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the twelfth installment in a series of virtual town halls, Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, Thursday, August 20 at 2 p.m. on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Windy City LIVE host, Val Warner.
This town hall event will address the challenges students and their families/caregivers will face, particularly in our undeserved black and brown communities, as youth head "back to school" to an e-classroom. Val Warner will lead the discussion on how some local organizations are working to innovate their education support programs for this new dynamic. We will hear examples of how they are supporting students' educational and mental wellness needs during this fall session of e-learning both in CPS and other school districts.
ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.
Panelists include:
-Bradly K. Johnson, BUILD, Inc.
-Leslie Chestnut, Metropolitan Family Services - Midway
-Jurema Gorham, Burst into Books
The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
