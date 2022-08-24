Mathnasium's keys to helping kids succeed this coming school year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first full week of school is underway for many kids in the area.

Math is often a topic that kids can struggle with. Experts at Mathnasium say developing study habits early is one key to success.

"You don't want to wait until the first report card, the first test or the first parent-teacher conference," said Ellen Deinzer, of Mathnasium of Kenilworth.

Kenilworth recommends starting the school year with planners and setting aside specific times to study.

"A lot of kids have an aversion to math, but it's a nice safe space for kids to come and learn," said Deinzer.

She says many kids are behind because of the pandemic, but she's seen kids start advocating for themselves so they can get back on track.