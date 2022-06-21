Group robs armored truck replenishing Bank of America drive-thru ATM in Calumet City, FBI says

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of four people robbed an armored truck at a drive-thru ATM Tuesday in south suburban Calumet City, the FBI said.The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 1701 River Oaks Drive, authorities said. Investigators have released a surveillance photo from the scene.Authorities said the robbery happened as the armored truck staff was replenishing the ATM.Police and the FBI did not provide further information about the incident.