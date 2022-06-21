CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of four people robbed an armored truck at a drive-thru ATM Tuesday in south suburban Calumet City, the FBI said.
The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 1701 River Oaks Drive, authorities said. Investigators have released a surveillance photo from the scene.
SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Armed robbers target West Englewood businesses, police say
Authorities said the robbery happened as the armored truck staff was replenishing the ATM.
Police and the FBI did not provide further information about the incident.
Group robs armored truck replenishing Bank of America drive-thru ATM in Calumet City, FBI says
Investigators released a surveillance photo from the scene.
ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More