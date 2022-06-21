robbery

Group robs armored truck replenishing Bank of America drive-thru ATM in Calumet City, FBI says

Investigators released a surveillance photo from the scene.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Group robs armored truck at south suburban drive-thru ATM, FBI says

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of four people robbed an armored truck at a drive-thru ATM Tuesday in south suburban Calumet City, the FBI said.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 1701 River Oaks Drive, authorities said. Investigators have released a surveillance photo from the scene.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Armed robbers target West Englewood businesses, police say

Authorities said the robbery happened as the armored truck staff was replenishing the ATM.

Police and the FBI did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet citybankrobberybank robberyarmored car heistfbisurveillancesurveillance cameratrucksbank of america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Armed robbers target South Side businesses, Chicago police say
Verizon store robbed at gunpoint: Hinsdale police
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Man charged in NW Side machete knife robberies: CPD
TOP STORIES
Aldi abruptly closes South Side grocery store partly due to crime
'Absolutely wild': Outmanned CPD struggled during Northalsted fight
61 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago holiday weekend violence, CPD says
Heat advisory in effect for much of Chicago area; storms possible
Chicago police unveil long-awaited foot pursuit policy
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Uvalde footage shows officers had guns, shields - but no clear orders
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clear with Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM
Kellogg Chicago: Company moving HQ to city
City Council committee passes cooling ordinance
Dark-money groups pour $1M into 1st CD race 1 week before election
Illinois monkeypox cases rise to 15, mostly in Chicago: CDC
More TOP STORIES News