FBI searching for suspects after bank robbery in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban bank was robbed Thursday afternoon, the FBI and Des Plaines police said.

The FBI responded to the Fifth Third Bank, located at 845 S. Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines, at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Two suspects in ski masks had walked into the bank and demanded money. At least one was armed, the FBI said.

No one was hurt.

The suspects are described as male. One was wearing black clothing and gray gloves and was carrying a black handgun, the FBI said. The other was wearing a dark green hooded jacket, white sweatpants and white gloves, the FBI said.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately provide any additional information about how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.