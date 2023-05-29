Bub City's recipe for grilling baby back ribs and prime brisket

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grilling season has officially begun in Chicago, and a restaurant that knows barbecue is giving some grilling tips.

Chef Tom Cottini from Bub City came to ABC7 Chicago to make Chicago-style baby back ribs and 18-hour smoked prime brisket.

Baby back ribs are a leaner cut of ribs; shoppers should look for ribs with marbled fat, Cottini said.

Bub City uses a variety of seasoning in its dry rub, including salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, oregano and thyme. The dry rub should sit on the ribs for about an hour before you drop it on the grill.

Cottini recommends cooking ribs for about an hour and a half, spraying every 30 minutes. Afterwards, apply the sauce, wrap the ribs in foil and place it on the grill for another hour and a half.

"Some people like dry ribs, some people like sauce ribs, but the seasoning, if it ain't right, then the ribs ain't right," Cottini said.

Bub City's brisket takes 18 hours to make, between trimming, spice rub, cooking and letting it rest.

The brisket goes on the grill fat-side up, so that it keeps the meat tender and juicy. Cottini said he knows the brisket is done when the brisket starts to break and flex.

Bub City has two locations, one in Chicago's River North neighborhood at 435 N. Clark St., and one in Rosemont at 5441 Park Place.

The Lettuce Entertain You group restaurant is known for barbecue, whiskey and live country music.

For more information, visit www.bub-city.com.