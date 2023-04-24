Full cement truck falls over on Bradwell Road in Barrington Hills, hits car

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A cement truck overturned in north suburban Barrington Hills, hitting another vehicle. The truck was carryng a full load of cement, according to Inverness police.

RELATED: Melrose Park crash: Man killed, another hurt after car hits truck on Stone Park border, police say

The truck struck another vehicle after falling while making a right turn onto Bradwell Road.

The truck driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who was in the other vehicle was not hurt, according to officials.

SEE ALSO: Infamous Long Grove Bridge hit by Amazon Prime truck in 45th crash since 2020 rebuild

Crews are cleaning up the scene and police are hoping to have the road back open shortly.