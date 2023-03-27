The Long Grove Bridge was hit for the 45th time since a 2020 rebuild.

Infamous Long Grove Bridge hit by Amazon Prime truck in 45th crash since 2020 rebuild

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The historic Long Grove Bridge is back open Monday morning after an Amazon truck got stuck underneath it Sunday evening.

SEE ALSO | Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove covered bridge?

Police said there are numerous signs warning drivers of the height restrictions.

This was the latest of many incidents involving the north suburban bridge, also known as the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge. The National Historic Landmark has been hit 45 times since the bridge reopened in 2020 after a two-year rebuild.

RELATED | Historic Long Grove covered bridge hit twice in less than 1 week after lengthy rebuild

The Amazon driver told police he thought he would meet clearance driving under the famed covered bridge. The vehicle struck the bridge and got stuck underneath.

A towing agency arrived and removed the truck from the scene, according to police. The roadway was closed for about an hour.

SEE MORE | Truck crash: Long Grove bridge hit for at least 32nd time since reopening

Investigators said there was no structural damage to the bridge from the impact.