Bartlett warehouse fire extinguished after burning for nearly a week; cause under investigation

Chopper 7 HD flew over the scene Thursday morning in the 1200-block of Humbracht Circle in Brewster Creek Business Park, showing crews going through the rubble from the fire.
The fire broke out last Thursday morning and was extinguished Thursday afternoon, Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The building was stacked floor to ceiling with boxes of paper which fed the blaze.
At one point last week, the smoke from the fire was so intense the plume was visible on ABC7's Live Doppler 7 Max weather radar.
No injuries were reported.