chicago crime

Woman identified after found beaten to death in Englewood home, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman ID'd after found beaten to death in Englewood home: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman found beaten to death Wednesday in an Englewood home has been identified.

Aaliyah Newell, 47, was found unresponsive in a home in the 7200-block of South Vincennes on the city's South Side, according to police.

When police arrived, Newell was already dead, officials said.

Police said Newell suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

Police said no one is currently in custody and no description of any suspect has been released. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago crimehomicide investigationbeatingwoman killedchicago violencebeating deathchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Gun used in killing tied to soldiers accused of trafficking weapons
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home: CPD
St. Anthony Hospital worker charged with sexually abusing 2 patients
Transgender woman's body found in East Chatham trash can
TOP STORIES
7 young kids overdose on sleeping pills: police
Boy, 8, with autism denied entry to flight out of Chicago airport
Ravinia releases full 2022 schedule
Body of murdered Palos Hills Marine returns home
Chicago prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
Chicago lung cancer patient receives double lung transplant
Commuters forced to evacuate CTA trains during morning commute
Show More
Online hate speech is on the rise, upcoming report shows
Gun used in killing tied to soldiers accused of trafficking weapons
School photos cause laughs after students disappear into background
2nd Chicago free gas giveaway smoother but not without hiccups
Chicago actor Paul Raci on what 'CODA' means to deaf community
More TOP STORIES News