CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman found beaten to death Wednesday in an Englewood home has been identified.
Aaliyah Newell, 47, was found unresponsive in a home in the 7200-block of South Vincennes on the city's South Side, according to police.
When police arrived, Newell was already dead, officials said.
Police said Newell suffered blunt force trauma to her head.
Police said no one is currently in custody and no description of any suspect has been released. An investigation is ongoing.
Woman identified after found beaten to death in Englewood home, Chicago police say
CHICAGO CRIME
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News