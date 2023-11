A Bedford Park police officer was injured in a shooting early Sunday at a Speedway gas station on Archer Avenue, authorities said.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bedford Park police officer was shot early Sunday.

The shooting happened at a gas station at Archer Avenue and Roberts Road in the southern suburb, police said.

The Bedford Park Fire Department told ABC7 the officer was taken to Loyola Medical Center, initially reported to be stable.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting and if any arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for future updates.