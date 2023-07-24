10-year-old boy in custody after shooting at officers during Beverly SWAT standoff: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy has been taken to a hospital for observation Monday afternoon after shooting at Chicago police during a SWAT standoff in the city's Beverly neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago police officers responded just after 11:20 a.m. to the 9800-block of South Charles Street for a report of a child in distress.

Police said during a news conference Monday afternoon that the child was able to get ahold of an unsecured weapon inside his home and fire multiple shots.

When officers arrived, he also shot at police, CPD said.

He was also pointing the gun at himself at times, according to CPD.

Due to the child's age and distress, police used non-lethal methods to try to subdue him, CPD said.

Police fired bean bags and deployed pepper spray, eventually startling the boy and causing him to toss away the gun, CPD said.

Police detained him, and he was taken to a hospital for observation.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Chicago fire officials said a woman was transported to Little Company of Mary in an unknown condition from the scene.

