Authorities to give update on investigation into killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris have both been charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting last week.
Harris appeared in court on Monday where she was denied bail. Sullivan remains in custody in Indiana, where he is fighting extradition back to Illinois.
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 Commander Captain Richard Wilk, is expected to provide details Wednesday on the investigative efforts in the shooting.
Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe sent an official request to the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois and to the United States Attorney General seeking federal charges against the suspects.
Rowe said he wants the death penalty pursued for the suspects. Illinois is not a death penalty state.
According to Rowe, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan first shot Officer Bailey when the two officers knocked on their door at the Comfort Inn the night of Dec. 29, then chased Rittmanic down the hallway of the hotel and shot her.
"Darius Sullivan fired two shots from what we believe was Sgt. Rittmanic's service weapon, striking Sgt. Rittmanic in or about the throat and or neck," Rowe said.
The entire incident was captured on Rittmanic's body-worn camera, Rowe said.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Sergeant Rittmanic, with services at at 10 a.m. Friday at Olivet Nazarene University in the Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
