Mayor Brandon Johnson, multiple Chicago City Council members will visit southern border this week

Mayor Brandon Johnson will hold a meeting Thursday to plan a trip to the border to see the migrant crisis first-hand.

Johnson said earlier this month that he will be making a trip to the border to see the migrant crisis first-hand.

"We need to go assess the situation," he said. "This is serious. And I've been saying it. I mean this ain't the first time you've heard me say how serious this dynamic is."

Already, tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in Chicago. City resources are already strained to the limit, and the Johnson administration is scrambling to open more shelters.

The final details of the trip are still being worked out.

