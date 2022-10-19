Sinai Chicago doctors talk breast cancer awareness, Barbara Bates fashion show

When is Breast Cancer Awareness Month? Sinai Chicago doctors joined ABC7 to talk about signs of the disease and the Barbara Bates fashion show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year, nearly 300,000 American women will develop breast cancer this year. More than 43,000 people will die from the disease.

Prevention and treatment are key to surviving.

Sinai Chicago President and CEO Doctor Ngozi Ezike and Doctor Pam Khosla, the section chief of oncology, joined ABC7 to talk about breast cancer awareness. They also spoke about the Barbara Bates Imaging Center At Sinai Chicago hospital and the Barbara Bates fashion show this weekend.

For more information about the Barbara Bates Imaging Center At Sinai Chicago hospital, click here.

