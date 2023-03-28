Caught on video: Vendor robbed outside Brighton Park auto repair shop, surveillance footage shows

A vendor was robbed outside a Brighton Park business near 44th and Western, surveillance video showed. Three more robberies happened nearby.

At least 3 more robberies happened blocks apart within an hour, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concerns have been growing over robberies in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

An auto repair shop near 44th and Western shared new surveillance video. Employees said a vendor told them he was robbed outside their business on Saturday morning, just before they opened.

That's the same corner where another robbery was captured on video earlier this month.

Police said there were at least three other robberies in the area within just a one-hour period on Saturday. All of them happened blocks apart on 47th Street.

Alderman Ray Lopez said police are trying to identify patterns and see if these are connected.

"We do know that they're taking the expressways to our communities. Coming in off, roughly, 47th Street or Pershing, robbing a car or carjacking in that area, just looking for victims or people who aren't paying attention," Lopez said. "They're looking for the vendors. They're looking for people going in the ATM line. They're looking for individuals who think that they are safe in that moment."

Lopez urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

