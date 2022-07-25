Brookfield Zoo to host 7th annual blood drive on August 16; appointments still available

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo visitors are being asked to roll up their sleeves next month to help save lives.

The American Red Cross says appointments for the 7th Annual Brookfield Zoo Blood Drive are still available. The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.

Pre-registered donors will receive free general zoo admission that day for one adult and up to two children, as well as free parking. Walk-in donors will receive free admission on a return visit. Additionally, blood donors will receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice via email.

You can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: BrookfieldZoo or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.