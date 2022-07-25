WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Brookfield Zoo to host 7th annual blood drive on August 16; appointments still available

Pre-registered blood donors get free zoo admission, parking

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
41 minutes ago
Donors give blood at a record attempt for blood donations in Rutland, Vt., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Donors give blood in Rutland, Vt., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011.
AP

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo visitors are being asked to roll up their sleeves next month to help save lives.

The American Red Cross says appointments for the 7th Annual Brookfield Zoo Blood Drive are still available. The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.

Pre-registered donors will receive free general zoo admission that day for one adult and up to two children, as well as free parking. Walk-in donors will receive free admission on a return visit. Additionally, blood donors will receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice via email.

You can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: BrookfieldZoo or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.