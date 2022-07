Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint during livestream, police say

EMBED >More News Videos Bishop Lamor Whitehead says three men waving guns stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from him and his wife.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn bishop was robbed at gunpoint during a livestream of his Sunday morning sermon, police said.Bishop Lamor Whitehead was on stage at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when men wearing dark outfits with hoods entered the room, a video obtained by ABC News station WABC shows."When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody, 'Get down,'" Whitehead said in a video posted on Instagram . "I didn't know if they wanted to shoot my church up or if they were coming for a robbery."The bishop said the men targeted him and his wife, taking "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry." The men stole a "large sum of jewelry," but the total value wasn't immediately available, the New York Police Department said.Three "unidentified individuals entered the location, robbed the victim and fled the scene in a white Mercedes traveling Eastbound on Avenue D," police said.An investigation is ongoing, police said.