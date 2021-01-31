Tips to save money, build up savings to beef up your bottom line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're trying to save some money and build up your saving in 2021, here is a quick money savings tip.If you're trying to cut back on spending in 2021, try reducing your budget slightly by 5 or 10%.According to financial experts at Forbes Advisor, it's better to start small and be realistic.Also, put limits on "take out" and delivery food during the pandemic. Think ahead and make sure you have a certain amount of meals planned out from the grocery.Also, this is a great time of year to check your credit card statements for subscriptions you aren't using and cancel them.Happy savings!