Buffalo Grove High School student killed in Wheeling crash to be laid to rest Monday

A funeral for Buffalo Grove High School student Ricky Barcenas, who was killed along with three classmates in a Wheeling crash, will be held Monday.

They were killed in a crash in Wheeling last week.

A funeral for 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas will take place at 10 a.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Police said the driver, 18-year-old Richard de Ita, ran a red light and slammed into two other vehicles then hit a light pole. Another student in the vehicle was critically injured.

Other teenagers killed were 17-year-old Keven Hernandez and 17-year-old Jesus Rodriguez.

De Ita's visitation will take place today at River Woods Funeral Chapels in Des Plaines. His funeral and burial is set to take place Tuesday.

Visitation for 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez is scheduled for Monday, with his funeral and burial set for Tuesday. Service plans for Jesus Rodriguez were not immediately available.

The memorial at the crash site continues to grow, as students made their way back to class for the first time since the crash last Friday.

Some type of tribute will be made to the students killed that were set to graduate this Wednesday.