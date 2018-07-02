In this Chicago Startup Roundup segment, WCL featured Key Collector Comics, an app developed by a native Chicagoan being praised by comic book collectors all over the world.
For more on Key Collector Comics: https://www.keycollectorcomics.com/
WCL also chatted with Ian Brock, a 13-year-old Chicagoan looking to use tech to bring change to his community.
To donate to Ian Brock's campaign to visit Silicon Valley: http://bit.ly/2018SiliconValley
Chicago Startup Roundup: Key Collector Comics and Ian Brock
