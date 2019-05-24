There's a new nail salon in town, ladies!
The founders of Ezza Nails, Alexandra Breuer and Kimberly Marsh, stopped by to share the secrets behind their new business venture. Graduates of The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Breuer and Marsh are making the nail salon industry better on both sides of the manicure table.
They're this week's "Lady Bosses."
For more information visit Ezza Nails online.
Lady Boss: Ezza Nails aims at making the industry better
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News