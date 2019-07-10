USO BBQ For The Troops 2019

Donating loose change next time you're at your dealership for a tire rotation or oil change as a part of the Cup Holder Change Drive initiative. Every cent counts and will be donated directly to local troops.
USO BBQ for the Troops is this Saturday, July 13th, so check out your local new car dealer and donate to a great cause.
Throughout the month of July, the dealers are running a social media contest where fans can nominate a military member or veteran they believe deserves the Ultimate Backyard BBQ. People are encouraged to share a photo and include a caption explaining the reason he or she deserves the event, using #BBQ4Troops. One lucky winner, and 50 of their friends, will receive the Ultimate Backyard BBQ including a personal cooking demonstration from a Real Urban Barbecue chef and the chance to rub elbows with Chicago Blackhawks alumni Chris Chelios.
Real Urban Barbecue specializes in dine in, carryout, and private or corporate catering. Their menu features homemade BBQ sauce and slow-smoked items like their famous burnt ends, award winning ribs, pulled pork, turkey, brisket and chicken, all slowly rotated on 11 Cookshack smokers capable of smoking 12,000 pounds of meat daily. RUB also offers sandwiches, fresh salads, comfort sides, but most of all come for the barbecue and stay for the dessert! Real Urban Barbecue has recently expanded their spread of baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth courtesy of the Real Urban Bakery.
