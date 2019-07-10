USO BBQ for troops

USO BBQ For The Troops 2019

CHICAGO -- For the seventh year in a row, The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is giving a helping hand to the USO of Illinois by having local Chicagoland dealerships throw barbecues at their showrooms all to support local USO efforts for our troops and their families. Over the past five years, 110 CATA dealers have rallied their communities to help raise $750,000 to support USO of Illinois programs and services. And this year the help doesn't stop there. For the entire month of July you can donate to the cause at all of the CATA dealerships by:

Donating loose change next time you're at your dealership for a tire rotation or oil change as a part of the Cup Holder Change Drive initiative. Every cent counts and will be donated directly to local troops.

USO BBQ for the Troops is this Saturday, July 13th, so check out your local new car dealer and donate to a great cause.

Throughout the month of July, the dealers are running a social media contest where fans can nominate a military member or veteran they believe deserves the Ultimate Backyard BBQ. People are encouraged to share a photo and include a caption explaining the reason he or she deserves the event, using #BBQ4Troops. One lucky winner, and 50 of their friends, will receive the Ultimate Backyard BBQ including a personal cooking demonstration from a Real Urban Barbecue chef and the chance to rub elbows with Chicago Blackhawks alumni Chris Chelios.

For more information visit www.drivechicago.com or Drive Chicago on Facebook.

Real Urban Barbecue has four Chicagoland locations:
  • Downtown Highland Park (610 Central Ave. #177)


  • Vernon Hills (1260 S. Milwaukee Ave.)

  • Oak Brook (2119 Clearwater Drive)

  • Skokie, IL (5328 W. Touhy Ave)


    • Real Urban Barbecue specializes in dine in, carryout, and private or corporate catering. Their menu features homemade BBQ sauce and slow-smoked items like their famous burnt ends, award winning ribs, pulled pork, turkey, brisket and chicken, all slowly rotated on 11 Cookshack smokers capable of smoking 12,000 pounds of meat daily. RUB also offers sandwiches, fresh salads, comfort sides, but most of all come for the barbecue and stay for the dessert! Real Urban Barbecue has recently expanded their spread of baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth courtesy of the Real Urban Bakery.

    For more information and catering visit www.RealUrbanBBQ.com. Follow RUB on Twitter and Instagram @RealUrbanBBQ and become a fan on Facebook.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    businessuso bbq for troopsdonationsfundraiser
    USO BBQ FOR TROOPS
    Campaign for USO BBQ for the Troops kicks off Tuesday
    2018 BBQ for The Troops Check Presentation and Clark After Dark
    Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
    USO BBQ for the Troops
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
    Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
    2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
    Felony misconduct charges dropped against Chicago officer
    2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more
    Serial bank robber arrested after attempted repeat heist in Loop: feds
    5th annual Taste of Evanston kicks off Sunday
    Show More
    Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal drinking straw
    Labor secretary addresses handling of Epstein sex trafficking case
    DC sues Marriott, claims resort fees are deceptive
    Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled in Illinois, Indiana stores
    Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from lake in Hobart
    More TOP STORIES News