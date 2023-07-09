Body found in vehicle submerged in Calumet River in South Deering: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found inside a vehicle submerged in the Calumet River on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

The CPD Marine Unit responded to a call of a vehicle in the water in the South Deering neighborhood's 12500 block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 5:36 p.m.

The unit found a body inside the submerged vehicle, police said. Police did not provide details on the person's identity.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information.