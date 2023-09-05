Car break-ins continue in South Loop despite increase in Chicago police patrols

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents on a South Loop block said break-ins in the area have become a near-daily occurrence.

One alderman said police have increased patrols, but the crimes continue to happen.

Near South Financial Place and West 9th Street, at least six vehicle were left covered in glass. One man, who asked to remain anonymous, is among several drivers whose vehicles were broken into.

"Personally, you feel violated. It's extremely frustrating. It's time-consuming," he said. "We've been dodging this all year. It's not a matter of if you're going to be hit, but when you're going to be hit."

In recent weeks, there has been a wave of vehicle break-ins. Some have happened in parking garages, in full view of cameras, leaving residents angry and anxious.

"I'm really drained, because every night that you park your car, you don't know if this is going to be the night it's going to get broken into again," said Jamal Trussell, whose vehicle was broken into.

February Rich said his SUV was broken into twice this summer.

"And, most of us, we don't keep valuable things in our car anymore, because we know that someone could break into it, and people still just break into it," Rich said. "I think the kind of help we need is just a constant police presence at certain peak hours."

Alderman Lamont Robinson said he's been told by CPD that patrols have already been increased.

"There will be officers on overtime again patrolling these areas until we are able to see... these car break-ins stem," Robinson said.

Robinson said he's been told the break-ins are the work of various criminals, and they've been happening all over the city.

