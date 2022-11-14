Driver crashes into Berwyn building, striking 2 businesses with people inside

A driver crashed into a Berwyn, IL building on Monday, striking a barber shop and restaurant with people inside in the 7000 block of Roosevelt Road.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into two west suburban businesses on Monday afternoon, creating scary moments for the people inside.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Roosevelt Road in Berwyn.

Witnesses said it appeared the driver was suffering a medical emergency when they slammed into a barbershop and restaurant.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash. Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

